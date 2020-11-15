Magdelyn Durang, 75

LEWISTON - Magdelyn Mary (Stanchek) Durang, 75, a resident of Walker Hill Road in Wilton from 2014 to 2020, passed away at Marshwood Center in Lewiston on Nov. 12, 2020.

She had lived in Wilton for six years with her husband, Charles (Chuck), who survives her. They had just moved to Lisbon (Maine), but she was unable to take up residence in her new home as she spent most of September through November in hospitals and rehab facilities. She suffered from diabetes and kidney failure.

Born in Calais, Maine, she grew up in New York City and Park Ridge, New Jersey. She spent 54 years with her husband in Harwood, N.D., Glenview, IL, Washingtonville, Middletown and Port Byron, N.Y., back in Park Ridge, N.J., and for 35 years in North Attleboro, MA. She worked as a secretary in a medical practice and at Prentice Hall publishing company (where she met Chuck), retail manager of a San Francisco Music Box store in North Attleboro, and secretary/office manager for the Science and Math Department at Eisenhower College in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Maggie was known to family and friends as a superb cook/chef, decorator, and homemaker, as well as a doting grandmother to Ethan, Noah, Logan, Jr., Tyler and Mason. While she pretended to be a woman who needed her husband to do things for her, she was capable of taking care of anything she had to, from carpentry and painting to negotiating with professionals in various fields.

She was a loving and caring "second mother" to many of her children's friends as they were growing up in North Attleboro.

She is also survived by three grown children—son David of Taunton, MA, daughter Kristin of Freeport, ME, and son Logan of Lincoln, RI—and five grandsons. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Rose (Zegarski) Stanchek, and three brothers, Jon, Richard and Christopher.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, where she will eventually share a grave with her beloved husband. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.