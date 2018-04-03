Mahlon Cochran, Jr. (1934-2018)

WELD - Reverend Mahlon P. Cochran, Jr. was born March 28, 1934 and passed away into the heavenly gates on March 29, 2018, one day after his 84th birthday. He was born in Oakland, ME to Mahlon P. Cochran, Sr. and Etta Mae (Hutchinson) Cochran. He grew up in Weld, Maine and graduated from Dixfield High School in 1952. He served in the Air Force and is a Korean War Veteran. He attended Southern Nazarene University, Bethany, Oklahoma, and graduated in 1971. He pastored for the Church of the Nazarene in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. He was a devoted Christian whose main goal was to lead others to Christ.

He married Freida (Anderson) Cochran on May 23, 1970 at Bethel Church of the Nazarene, Johnson, KS. He is survived by wife, Freida, of the home, and children; Jeff Cochran & wife Kim of Omaha, NE, Walter Cochran & wife Tracy of Gardner, KS, Twyla McCurley & husband Eugene of Broken Bow, OK, and Sarah Armstrong & husband Bryan of Gardner, KS. By his 6 grandchildren; Alex and Wesley McCurley, Trenton and Lindsay Cochran, and Savannah and Jack Armstrong. His brother Henry Cochran & wife Carol of Weld, ME. He was preceded in death by his father Mahlon P. Cochran, Sr., mother Etta (Hutchinson) Cochran Olson, stepfather George Olson, and brother Theodore Cochran, and infant sister Eva Mae Cochran.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at Faith Journey Church of the Nazarene, 2920 N. 118th St. Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to SMA research at www.curesma.org, or mailed to CURE SMA, 925 Busse Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL, 60007.