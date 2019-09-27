Mahogany "Momo" Rae Markenna Madore, 42 days old, of Anderson, was called up to be an Angel in Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 14, 2019, in Anderson. During her short time with us she was such a joy. Momo loved to smile at everyone and could make anyone smile even on their worst day. She loved taking a bath and loved when her sister Miah would sing to her everyday. Momo loved to cuddle with Miah and especially loved to take naps with her dad and video chat with her Meme. Sometimes she liked to be a little extra like her mama. Although our time was short; Momo will remain in our hearts and minds forever. Fly high sweet girl and keep your papaw on his toes.

Mahogany is survived by her loving parents Jason and Samantha Madore; father Robert Brown; siblings, Thomas Madore, Shyanne Madore, Brenden Williamson, Miah Deckard, Jaydan Madore, and Kendrick Williamson; grandparents Judith Deckard & Richard Dalot, Donna & Todd Trask, Crystal Deckard, and Carman Estes; great-grandparents, Shirley & Kenneth Beane, Bob & Ellen Stevens, and Bonnie Lander; Great Auntie Kelly & Uncle Rick Norton; uncles and aunts Christopher & Sonni Deckard,, Tiffany Deckard & Alan, Jessica Stevens, Jordan Millette, Shawn Byrd, Eugene Brown, and Crystal Nutt; and several cousins.

Mahogany was preceded in death by her papaw, Mark Deckard; great-grandmother, Carolyn Marcrum; great-aunt, Barbara Burton; grandfather, Eugene Brown; and aunt, Christina Brown.

A funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson Street, Elwood, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick's Friends through the funeral home.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com