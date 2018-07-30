Malcolm (Mal) James Sawyer Sr. (1927-2018)

KINGFIELD - Malcolm (Mal) James Sawyer Sr. of Kingfield, ME, formerly of Escondido, CA and New Sharon, ME, died on Memorial Day, May 28, 2018 at Edgewood Manor in Farmington, Maine after a short illness.

Malcolm Sawyer was born on August 4, 1927, the fifth of six children born to Arthur Burtt and Helen York Sawyer. He grew up on the family dairy farm in New Sharon where he also attended school. He played basketball for New Sharon High School all four years and was valedictorian of his graduating class of 1945.

Mal enjoyed working on the family dairy farm and continued that work with his father, Burtt, after graduation. Mal, as well as the whole Sawyer family, had a love for music. They would sing together whether in the barn milking cows or gathered around the family piano.

Mal married Bertha Eleanor Brindley, of Kingfield, in 1949. They continued to live and work in New Sharon until 1955 when the family moved to Long Island for a couple of years. Mal missed dairy farming so the family returned to Maine in 1957. In 1959 Mal bought the Brindley dairy farm in Kingfield and sold milk to H.P. Hood & Sons. After a downturn in the dairy business Mal sold the farm and the family moved to Escondido, CA in 1964.

In California, Mal learned the construction trade and he eventually became a General Contractor and started Mal Sawyer Construction Company. He built and remodeled houses, worked on businesses as well as building cabinets and furniture. He was the contractor for the Lawrence Welk Resort outside of Escondido, and built their restaurant's dining rooms and gift shop.

Mal's unwavering faith and love for God and his consistent walk with the Lord his whole life is seen in the way he lived. Joining Emmanuel Faith Community Church not long after they arrived in Escondido, Mal sang in the choir for 37 years and helped in the Kindergarten Sunday School for over 30 years. He was also a part of the Men on a Mission team helping with volunteer construction work at Christian camps, etc. His family and friends remember his patient, quiet, helpful and giving spirit. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it and went above and beyond to always do the best job he could.

When Mal retired in 2001, he and Bertha moved back to Kingfield, Maine. He enjoyed rebuilding old tractors, woodworking, feeding the birds and turkeys in his backyard and visiting with family there. He had a ready smile and a quick wit and still enjoyed singing and remembering earlier family times in his later years. Mal lived what he believed and was truly a man of integrity in every area of his life. He will be missed!

Malcolm is survived by his son Malcolm James "Jim" Sawyer Jr. and his wife Kay, of San Leandro, CA.; daughter Bonnie Minnick and her husband, Ross Minnick, of Escondido, CA.; and Robert "Rob" Sawyer and his wife Cindy, of Kingfield; 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Mal was predeceased by two brothers, Albert of Durham, NH and Richard of Raleigh, NC, and leaves one brother, Arthur of Brockton, MA and two sisters, Angie Bolotin of Escondido, CA and Blanche Robinson of Reno, NV, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield on August 12, 2018 at 2 pm. A memorial gathering, to celebrate Mal's life, will follow at 3 pm in Kingfield's Webster Hall.