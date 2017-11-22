FARMINGTON - Malcolm W. Porter, Sr., 70, of West Farmington, died Nov. 21, 2017, at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Malcolm graduated from New Sharon High School in 1964. He excelled in athletics – being a 4 Letter man in his Sophomore Year. He really liked track and field, winning many first place ribbons, even against his rival – Farmington. His interest in track continued throughout his life – the Olympics trials, and the Olympic competition were his favorites. He was a Red Sox and a Patriots fan, and often had colorful words about NASCAR drivers.

Malcolm went on to graduate from KVVTI in 1967 from the Culinary Arts program. He cooked at Wayside Grill, Mad Mamma’s, The Trolley Diner, and later owned and operated F. L. Butler’s in Farmington. He was known for his Prime Rib, Lobster Newburg and Salmon Pie. After selling F. L. Butler’s he ran the short-lived Greenfields, and finished his career at UMF cooking for Aramark.

He was a Charter Member of the Farmington Elks Lodge, being named Elk Of The Year twice. He and his cooking partner, Tim Merchant, put on many good meals for the Elk functions.

Malcolm will be remembered for his dry one-liners. He had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Nancy (Ross) Porter, son Malcolm Jr, and daughter, Mary Ellen Towne. He is survived by his brother, Rodney of New Sharon, sons-in-law, David Spinney-Porter and Ronald Towne; and two grand daughters, McKenna and Avery Towne. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Lucille (Finley) Porter.

Many thanks to Dr. Goss and the nurses at FMH for their care over the past two years; and to Sue and Wanda from Androscoggin Home Health for their care and concern for Malcolm’s well-being.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Box 10310 Portland, Me. 04104 or to the Franklin County Animal Shelter 550 Industry Road Farmington, Maine 04938. Interment will be in the Village Cemetery in New Sharon at a later date.

Condolences and tributes are welcomed on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care is being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington, Me. 04938.