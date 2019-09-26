Manley David Huntington (1942-2019)

WILTON - Manley David Huntington, 77, born on Sept. 12, 1942, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2019 at his home in Wilton, with his daughter and son in-law at his side.

Manley attended the Gardiner School District and made a lifelong career working in construction mainly as a truck driver. He was known by his family and friends for his hobbies that included tinkering with cars, playing his guitar, and antiquing. He also had a love for nature and devoted his time to caring for his birds. Manley was also known for being a social butterfly and having a “unique” sense of humor.

Manley is survived by his two brothers, Francis Huntington of Jefferson and Ivan Huntington of Millinocket; his three children, son James Waterhouse of Augusta, son Randy Waterhouse and wife Tammy of West Gardiner, and daughter, Lorran Launiere and husband Sylvain of Rome; his six grandchildren, Karen Dostie, Paul Lamoreau, Jessica Salazar, Katie Truman, Nicholas Lamoreau, and Justin Waterhouse; and 11 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, George A Huntington and Mildred A. Blair; his siblings, Cedric, Alsie, Louise, Mary, Helen, Rita, and Carol; and his grandson, Logan Waterhouse.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the help and care given by Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice.

In lieu of flowers/donations, please make a contribution in Manley’s memory to the Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Ave., Manchester, ME 04351 or travismillsfoundation.org/donate

There will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.