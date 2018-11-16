Manley Orrin Gower (1930-2018)

BENTON - Manley Orrin Gower, 88, passed away Nov. 13, 2018 at Glenridge Nursing Home in Augusta.

He was born Jan. 9, 1930 in Skowhegan, the son of Lloyd Vernon and Vivian Emily (Corson) Gower.

He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1948. He was a self-employed owner/operator of Manley O. Gower Excavation from 1963 until his retirement in 1985. He loved to go to camp on Chase Hill and enjoyed hunting and 4-wheeling.

Manley is survived by his son, Ricky A. Gower and fiance Sherri Bearden of Benton; 2 daughters, Deborah Wheeler and husband Jerry of Clinton and Rebecca Dixon and husband Douglas of Benton; many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He was predeceased by Jean, his wife of 49 years.

There will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Manley’smemory to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.