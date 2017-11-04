Mansfield ‘Bulldog’ C. Chase (1923-2017)

BINGHAM - Mansfield “Bulldog” C. Chase, 94, passed away Oct. 28, 2017 at his daughter’s home in Bingham where he resided for the past 14 years surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 3, 1923 in Skowhegan, the son of Harold and Lillian (Wilson) Chase and was raised by the Carpenter family from Skowhegan.

From the time he was 14, he worked as a truck driver FOR local trucking companies until he retired at the age of 76. “Bulldog” was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII in the European campaign until his honorable discharge. He was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He also enjoyed 4-wheeling and riding motorcycles. He could always be recognized riding his beloved Honda Goldwing even in the month of December headed to work at North Anson Reel.

“Bulldog” is survived by his two daughters, Noreen (Beane) Gehrke of Bingham, Stephanie (Miller) Tozier of Athens, six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren. “Bulldog” was predeceased by his wife Phyllis (Morris) Chase in 1993 and a sister, Esther.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Union Cemetery in Moscow.

In lieu of flowers friends wishing may make donations in “Bulldogs” memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.