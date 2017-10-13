Marcia Fuller (1955-2017)

AUBURN – Marcia Fuller, 62, of Peru, died Wednesday afternoon at the Hospice House.

She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Jan. 30, 1955, a daughter of Dean and Margaret (Geyer) Temple.

She was educated as both a nurse and a teacher, and had most recently taught at Tripp Middle School.

She is survived by a son; one brother; and two sisters. She was predeceased by her husband.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 12 noon from the East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave., Auburn. The family suggests that those who desire, consider memorial gifts to the East Auburn Church Building Fund, 560 Park St., Auburn, ME 04210.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 30 Weld Street, Dixfield.