Marcia Fuller Cook (1942-2018)

FAIRFIELD - Marcia Fuller Cook, age 76 of Fairfield, died surrounded by family on Jan. 11, 2018 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born in Northampton, MA to the Rev. Clarence and Anora (Peavey) Fuller.

Marcia spent her childhood in Melrose, MA and cherished summers at the family camp on Lake Winnipesaukee where she was known for a mean game of “keep-away” and for boating across the lake alone joyfully singing “Rock Around the Clock” at the top of her lungs as if nobody could hear.

While attending the University of Maine in Orono she met Keith E. Cook, and they were married on June 15th, 1963. She taught elementary school in the Greater Bangor Area for several years before taking a break to raise three children: Scott Fuller, Michael Keith, and Laurie Beth Cook.

Having completed a Master’s degree in Adult Literacy at the University of Maine, Marcia entered a career of service in the Maine adult education system. She had a deep and profound commitment to adult literacy and served in several leadership positions both as administrator and teacher, most recently at the Maine State Department of Education and the Winthrop School District. She led by her passionate example, and she held her colleagues dearly.

She enjoyed reading, music, time with her family, and most recently loved playing ukulele with the Merry Plinksters in Farmington as well as other local ensembles. She performed in the spirit of service at community and civic events as well as the Central Maine Homeless Shelter. This experience brought her great joy and the opportunity to share her joy with others.

Marcia loved the ocean and cherished time she spent with family at Pemaquid Point. She was a member of the Waterville United Church of Christ, and enjoyed volunteering within the church community where she provided leadership on the Mission Committee. Marcia’s welcoming personality found common ground within diversity. She was an active member of the central Maine community, and those who knew her appreciated her kind and joyful spirit. She was positive, caring, and loved to laugh.

She is survived by her loving husband, Keith Cook of Fairfield, ME, sister Carolyn (Everett) Fuchs of Hudson, WI, brother David (Susan) Fuller of Willoughby Hills, OH, children Scott Cook (Megan Landry) of Gorham, ME, Michael Cook of Centreville, VA and Laurie Cook of Columbus, OH, grandchildren Sean Cook of Newport, RI, Rebecca Cook of Waterville, ME, Isabelle Cook of Gorham, ME, and Carter Landry of Gorham, ME, great granddaughter Lily Cook of Newport, RI, cousins Judy Field of Falmouth, ME, Lynn Kimball of New Harbor, ME, Steven (Charlotte) Van Vliet of Port Charlotte, FL, Brenner Fuller of Antrim, NH, and Cynthia Fuller of Barrington, RI.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 20 at the Waterville United Church of Christ, 7 Eustis Pkwy, Waterville, ME 04901.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marcia’s name to the Maine Cancer Foundation at www.mainecancer.org or the Mid-Maine Homeless shelter at http://www.shelterme.org/donate1.html.

Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.