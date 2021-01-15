Margaret Ann Cary (1925-2021)

Margaret Ann Cary, 95, passed away on January 11, 2021 at her daughter’s home on Center Street, in Rangeley, Maine, with family at her side.

Margaret (‘Marge’) was the wife of Harry W. Cary, Jr. for 71 years. She was born on February 9, 1925 in Providence, the daughter of Edward L. and Margaret G. (McDonald) Doherty of Warren, RI. residing in Warren until her marriage in February 1945.

She resided in marriage in: Valdosta (GA) and Madison (Wisconsin) for a short time while her husband was serving in the US Army Air Force before returning to Rhode Island. After having her first child, they lived in Conimicut (Warwick), RI, for about 2 years before moving to Riverside, RI, where she lived for many years.

She and her husband traveled extensively in North America in their motor home. She also traveled to her ancestral home in Ireland and to Holland and Belgium. Winters in later years were spent in Venice, FL, while they lived in Rangeley during the spring, summer and fall. Rangeley was her special place and enjoyed her golden years living in the home with her husband and shared with son Harry. In later years Marge and her husband moved to the Town House Apartments in Rangeley.

Marge was active in church activities and being a member of the Rosary Altar Guild of Saint Brendan’s church, Riverside, RI, and the woman’s auxiliary of Saint Luke’s Church in Rangeley. She shared many activities with her late husband as a member of the Rangeley Guides and Sportsman’s Association. She especially enjoyed the big breakfast gatherings with friends after Sunday services at the Gingerbread House in Oquossoc, ME.

She was an avid knitter, always keeping family members in warm wool sox, mittens, and hats. She had a tremendous memory and the Irish gift of gab. She also did Tole Painting and braided rug making. She worked, before marriage, for the NE Telephone Co, then she worked in the office at her husband’s business, for the East Providence School Department and at Waters Elementary School.

Marge raised four children: Harry W. Cary, III of Riverside, RI, and Rangeley, ME; Diane M. Machado of Riverside, RI; Paul E. Cary of Cranston, RI, and Rangeley, ME; and Jeannine M. Sahagen of Rangeley, ME. A great joy in Marge’s life was visiting with her children and especially her 9 grandchildren, and her 15 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harry, her siblings: Florence Daigneault, James V. Doherty, Gloria Kenefick and by her grandson, Ian J. Cary.

A private graveside memorial service will be held when it gets warmer at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com