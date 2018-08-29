Margaret Ann Clark (1944-2018)

FARMINGTON - Margaret Ann Clark, 74, passed away on August 27, 2018 in Farmington.

Margaret was born Aug. 15, 1944, the daughter of Charles Edward and Margaret Aymar Clark of Woodcliff Lake, N.J. Margaret graduated with a Master of Arts and Religion from Lancaster Theological Seminary in 1984. She lived in the Bangor, Maine for the last 33 years and was formerly a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bangor. She continued to practice her religion with the home visits of her pastor Elaine Hewes. Margaret spent the last thirteen years of her life in the home of Iris and Michael Wood in Bucksport, Me. She considered them, along with their children and grandchildren and her cat Eve to be her adopted family.

Margaret is survived by her sister Mary Clark Romney and her husband Ed Hauck of New Jersey, her brother Ed Clark and Suzanne Germain of Vermont, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and her stepmother Marilyn Clark.

There will be a service on Friday Aug. 31 at 3 pm from Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Donations in her memory can be given to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, Maine 04240.

