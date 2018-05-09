Margaret Boucher Marcotte (1917-2018)

AUBURN - Margaret Boucher Marcotte, formerly a resident of Jay until her move to Clover Manor late last year where she passed on May 8 just two days after her 101 Birthday.

She was born May 6, 1917 in Jay, a daughter of Arthur and Georgianna Gallant Boucher and attended St Rose schools in Jay. On October 25, 1935 she married Wilfred (Mike) Marcotte at St Rose of Lima Church in Jay. After their marriage she and her husband made their home in Lewiston. In 1950 they had one Daughter who was a blessing to them, Rachel Marcotte. Margaret worked at Shapario’s shoe shop for 25 years and then Bostonian Shoe until her retirement in 1977. After retirement, they moved to Jay to be closer to their daughter and grandkids. She was a communicant of St Rose Catholic Church and member of the American Legion of Jay.

She enjoyed entertaining others in her home, always welcoming and visiting with family and friends. She also enjoyed crocheting. She is predeceased by brothers Frank Boucher, Wilfred “Butch” Boucher, and Robert Boucher; sisters Mary Perry, Dorothy Noyes, and Orelie Frey; husband Wilfred Marcotte; and her daughter, Rachel Marcotte McGinty.

She is survived by a Sister in law Lorraine Boucher of Florida, a son in law Richard McGinty of Livermore; three Grandchildren, Darcy McGinty Poor and her husband Bob of Cumberland, Ryan McGinty of Livermore and Derick McGinty of Livermore; Four great grandchildren, Kayla Poor Brennick and her husband Steve of Gorham, Ella Rachel Poor and Benjamin Poor of Cumberland, Aiden McGinty of Livermore; one great-great grandchild Leah Brennick.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 14 at 11 am from St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. A light luncheon will follow the interment at the Parish Hall. The family suggest that those who desire consider memorial donations to Catholic Charities of Maine, 270 Minot Ave., Auburn, ME 04210. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.