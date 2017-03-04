Margaret Elizabeth Pratt (1933-2017)

LEWISTON - Margaret Elizabeth Pratt, 83, of Livermore, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, March 3, 2017 at Marshwood Rehabilitation Center, following a brief illness.

She was born on July 4, 1933 in Lewiston, the daughter of Reginald and Sarah (Turner) Hammond. She was a graduate of Leavitt Institute.

For many years she was a bank teller at Depositors Trust Co. in Wilton and later at Livermore Falls Trust Co. Prior to her retirement, she was a Nursing Technician at Marshwood.

In her younger years, she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed scouting out yard sales and was an animal lover with a particular fondness for cats.

She is survived by her children Tracy (Don) Pineau and Rick Pratt, of Livermore; and two brothers: Bill Hammond of Turner and Barry Hammond (Ann) of Livermore; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Rachel Alward.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

In keeping with Margaret’s wishes, memorial graveside services will be held in the springtime at Lakeside Cemetery, Rte. 4, Livermore, date and time to be announced. Remembrance gifts may be given in her memory to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends PO Box 274 Greene, Me. 04236. Services are in the care and under the direction of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd., (Rte. 133), Jay.