Margaret Hamlin Reed (1923-2019)

FARMINGTON - Margaret Hamlin Reed died on Oct. 29, 2019, at the age of 96.

She was born in Lewiston on Jan. 21, 1923, the daughter of Carl and Abbie Hamlin.

She graduated from Farmington High School in 1940. Margaret trained for her nursing career at Waltham (Mass.) School of Nursing and Boston City Hospital. She served in the Army Nurse Corp and was in France for 10 months working in tent hospitals. She worked for two years as a college nurse in Farmington, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, then as a public health nurse for Franklin County. Margaret retired from SAD #9 after 24 years as a school nurse.

Margaret is survived by; daughter, Joyce Greenacre and husband Allen Greenacre of Windham; granddaughter, Lisa Drummond and husband Richard Drummond, and twin great granddaughters, Anna and Emily Drummond of Windham; nephew, David Hamlin of Tucson, Arizona; and several cousins. She was predeceased by; her husband, Clayton E. Reed, who died in 1969; and her daughter, Dr. Carolyn E. Reed, who died in 2012.

At Margaret’s request, a private graveside service will be held in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.