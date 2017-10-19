Margaret Patricia ‘Peg’ Nagata (1942-2017)

WATERVILLE - Peg Nagata, 74, formerly of Villas, NJ, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1942, in Campbellton, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of Frederick W. and Georgia Meril (Clarke) Moore.

Mrs. Nagata graduated from Pictou Academy in 1960 and St. Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, Nova Scotia in 1963. She and Ralph were married on December. 21, 1966 in Woodlyn, NJ. She worked many happy years as a teacher and librarian for Our Lady of Mt Carmel School, Berlin, NJ taking care of all of “her” kids at the school. She was endlessly active in the parish and school as PTA member, lector, Eucharistic minister, choir member, etc. She retired with Ralph to the Villas in 2001 where she made many close friends through her volunteer work with St. Raymond Church’s Good Samaritans club and bingo, and later at Lady of the Angels. She and Ralph moved to Maine in 2013.

Mrs. Nagata is remembered for her love of books, her fascination and support of Native American culture, her involvement with numerous charities and her strength and humor through everything.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ralph I. Nagata.; children, Judith M. Nagata, and Maureen P. Rabideau; and two grandchildren, Kai Rabideau and Harry Rabideau. She was predeceased by her sister, Cecile Lane.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, October 28, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument St, Winslow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MaineGeneral Hospice, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901 or a charity of choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.