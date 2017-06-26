Margaret “Peggie” Webber (1943-2017)

FARMINGTON - Margaret “Peggie” Webber, 73, formerly of South Windsor, CT, passed away suddenly on June 22, 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Peggie was born on September 26, 1943 in Warwick, Rhode Island, the daughter of Wilfred and Rhoda Fisher. She grew up in the Hartford and South Windsor, Connecticut area where she attended and graduated from high school. She met and married her husband, Walter Webber Jr. on April 24, 1965. In 1968, they moved and settled in Farmington, Maine.

Peggie spent her career in the banking industry, employed for 24 years in various roles for Fleet Bank, and then for 14 years at Franklin-Somerset FCU in the capacity of customer service. She enjoyed her time with friends and family working at the Farmington Fair, spending 26 years at the main ticket office and treasury office.

Peggie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who gave selflessly to others. She is survived by; her husband of 52 years, Walter Webber Jr. of Farmington; her son, Walter Webber III of Farmington; her daughter, Jennifer Gulli and husband David of Monrovia, MD; her grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Dominic, Nicholas and Sofia Gulli. She was predeceased by; her parents, Bill and Rhoda Fisher; and her brother, George Fisher.

The family would like to thank the Emergency Room and ICU staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital for her care and consideration.

Because of her love of animals, the family suggests that those considering memorial gifts, could make donations in Peggie’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A service in Peggie’s honor will be held in early August and details will be posted prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.