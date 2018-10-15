Margaret ‘Peggy’ Anne Goulette (1955-2018)

WATERVILLE - Margaret “Peggy” Anne Goulette, 62, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta following a brief period of declining health.

Peggy was born in Waterville, Maine, on Nov. 1, 1955, the first child of Elisabeth Dubord Goulette and James Donald Goulette. Peg was our beautiful special-needs daughter, sister, cousin, niece and aunt. She loved her family, and her family loved her. We will miss her, but we are grateful that she is finally at peace.

Peg had many sweet qualities, idiosyncrasies and habits. She loved her siblings…all of them. But for some reason, Greg was “Gwegwy,” Julie was “Juwee,” and Jim was, “Boy.” Jim never took it personally.

Peg loved her jigsaw puzzles, her many purses (filled with items that her family knew she liked), and always her deck of cards. She would shuffle and shuffle and shuffle…those cards got a workout! To watch her complete a puzzle was amazing. Her mind was a wonder that we never truly understood.

Peg competed in many Special Olympics through the years.

Because we loved Peg unconditionally, our family was able to enjoy the humor she brought into our lives. She had a language all her own, and we adopted many of her expressions through the years…not meant to make fun, but to celebrate her uniqueness and the laughs she gave us. Once, while sitting at the dining room table, Peggy repeatedly told us, “I stuck.” We weren’t really sure what she was complaining about and didn’t react in a particularly helpful way. Later, we realized that her slipper was, in fact, stuck under the leg of her chair and she could not get up.

Peg had a passion for McDonald’s. She did not like Jello. She loved Christmas and was enthusiastic about opening presents, regardless of who they were for. She was polite and generally good-natured. But when she didn’t want to do something, she made that very clear. And no matter where she was, she always wanted to “go home.” She is finally home…with her loving father and recently departed Aunt Bea, who loved her and was so very kind to her.

Peg’s family is especially grateful to SKILLS, Inc. for providing special care to Peggy for many years. SKILLS’ community and residential support programs throughout Central Maine provide safe, supportive environments where adults with intellectual disabilities and other challenges can thrive, grow and build their independence. The caring staff of SKILLS did all that – and more – for our beloved Peg.

In addition to her mother, Betty, Peg is survived by two brothers, Greg, of Oakland, and Jim, of Spokane, Washington; a sister, Julie Deacon and her husband, Jeff, of New London, New Hampshire; several nephews and nieces, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Peggy was predeceased by her father.

A graveside service is planned for Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove Street, Waterville, followed by a luncheon at Notre Dame Parish Hall, 112 Silver Street, Waterville.

Donations in her memory may be made to Skills, Inc., P.O. Box 65, St. Albans, Maine 04971.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.