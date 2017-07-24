Marguerite Angela King Harvey, 84

FARMINGTON - Marguerite "Peg" Harvey, age 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 23, 2017 at the Pierce House.

Peg graduated from Bangor High School in 1951 and attended the Northern Conservatory of Music in Bangor for her preparation as a music educator. She specialized in the study of the organ and while at the conservatory served in a number of leadership positions including President of the Chorus, President of Student Government, President of Future Teachers of America Association and was a member of Phi Delta Omega, an honorary scholastic musical society. She graduated in 1955 with a Bachelors of Music in Music Education and won the Conservatory Scholastic Award which is given to the student who has maintained the highest grades for four years.

Her first teaching position was that of music supervisor in the Dover-Foxcroft schools. Peg shared her love of music as a music educator in a number of schools in Maine including Dover-Foxcroft, Portland, Mt. Abram and Farmington.

On June 13, 1957 Peg married Richard Harvey of Dover-Foxcroft and they raised their three children, although she would often say her husband counted as a fourth. Peg will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was always involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and her family will certainly miss her endless batches of homemade whoopee pies, “Peg snacks” and various other baked goods. In addition to raising her three children, Peg worked at K&J Sports and Mickey’s Hallmark and served as a member of the Friends of the Pierce House in Farmington.

Peg resided at Edgewood Living and Rehabilitation Center in Farmington from June 2015 to March 2017 and Richard visited faithfully every afternoon. They spent many hours on the porch socializing with other residents, staff and visitors. In March, Peg became a resident of the Pierce House, joining her husband, Richard.

Peg was predeceased by her parents, Joseph King and Mary Ahearn King, and brother Frank King. She is survived by her husband Richard and her brother Donald King of Portland. She is also survived by her daughter Nancy (Harvey) DeSotto and husband John DeSotto of Epping, N.H., son James Harvey of Sumpter, S.C., and son Thomas Harvey and wife Lisa Harvey of Orchard Park, N.Y.

Much loved grandchildren include Kristine DeSotto of South Hadley, Mass., Lauren (DeSotto) Seaman and husband Michael Seaman of Milton, N.H., Victoria Siemer of New York, N.Y., Isabella Siemer-Harvey of Orchard Park, N.Y. and her daughter Rue Mary Montague Tomillo, Alexander Harvey of Evans, Ga., and Rachel Harvey of Evans, Ga.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

The family wishes to extend a warm thank you to the staff of Edgewood Living and Rehabilitation, The Pierce House and Androscoggin County Home Health – Hospice Services.

Public memorial services will be held Friday, July 29, 2017 at 2 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Following services a reception will be held at the center – all are welcome. Family flowers only please.

The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Peg’s memory to the Pierce House, Resident Activity Fund, 204 Main Street, Farmington, ME 04938 or to Edgewood Living and Rehab, 221 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, ME 04938 or Androscoggin County Home Health Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.