Marguerite Louise Therriault Brown (1918-2019)

FARMINGTON – Marguerite Louise Therriault Brown, 100, of Mexico, passed away Wednesday, May 15 at the Sandy River Center in Farmington. She was born in West Peru on Nov 16, 1918, the daughter of Joseph L and Ida Boivin Therriault. She grew up in Dixfield and graduated from Dixfield High School in the Class of 1936. She then attended Bliss Business College in Lewiston. She married the love of her life, Elwin J Brown on August 14, 1946, and moved to Mexico where they raised their two sons. After Elwin passed away in 1995, she continued to live independently in her home until 2017. She lived for 65 years in the house that she and her husband built, until she moved to Assisted Living at Sandy River Center at age 99. She began her working career at Timberlands Corporation in Dixfield, until she married. She later worked for many years in the Mexico branch of Maine National Bank until retirement.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Stephen J Brown and his wife Tammy of Harrisonburg, VA and James P Brown and his wife Dee of Weld, ME. Grandchildren, Peter Brown, Meaghan Quinn and Brougan Sheets. Great granddaughters, Ginny and Millie Brown and Ava and Willa Quinn. She was predeceased by her brother, Leon Therriault and sisters, Priscilla Robinson and Rita Brown.

At her request there will be no services. A private graveside internment will be at Farmington-Morton Cemetery in Mexico at a later date. The family suggests that those who desire may make memorial gifts in her memory to the Mexico Public Library, 134 Main St, Mexico, Maine 04257. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sandy River Center for their wonderful care over the 18 months that she resided there. Please share memories and condolences on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.