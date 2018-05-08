Maria C. Amero (1954-2018)

SCARBOROUGH - Maria C. Amero, 63 a resident of Canton, passed away Saturday, April 14, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 6, 1954, in Rumford, the daughter of Sheldon Campbell and Norma (Davis) Campbell.

She was a graduate of Dirigo High School and the University of Maine at Farmington. She worked in the Livermore Falls school system as an ed tech. Maria enjoyed helping others and especially time spent with her grandchildren. She is survived by her mother, Norma Campbell, of Livermore; sons, Marc Eric Amero and his wife, Nicole, of Scarborough, and Matthew Amero of Auburn; two grandchildren, Cameron and Hayley Amero; sisters, Cynthia Holland of Canton, Sheryl Campbell of Bowdoinham, Marcia Campbell of Connecticut; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father; and her sister, Cheri Blanchette; and brother, Sherwood Campbell.

Messages of condolences may be sent to www.finleyfuneralhome.com.