Maria Huard (1917-2017)

WATERVILLE - Marie Jane Rita Huard of Waterville died peacefully at the age of 100 on Nov. 25, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Known to all as Rita, she was born June 2, 1917, the daughter of Fred and Emma (Mercier) Landry and lived her entire life in Waterville. She graduated from Waterville High School in 1934, the Salutatorian of her class. Rita was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for three years but due to the war and prevailing company rules was forced to retire as a result of her marriage to Roland "Zip" Huard in 1938. After raising four children, she was re-employed by Met Life 16 years later and retired in 1982 after a career of 30 years.

Her greatest passion was her family with which she celebrated her 100th birthday in June. She was happiest knitting afghans and mittens and baking pies while serving as the family communication center via phone, mail and email.

Rita was predeceased by her father and husband in 1983, her mother in 1984, brothers Edgar and Robert and sisters Theresa Lyons, May Baker, and Viola Sadulsky. Rita is survived by her sons Richard and wife Cindy of Benton, John and wife Helen of South Portland, and Ray of Wheaton, Illinois, and daughter Jane and husband Laurence Richards of Richmond, Indiana; nine grandchildren Kimberly and husband Harlan Michaud, Kristi and husband Craig Norcross, John Huard, Jr. and wife Sarah, Douglas and wife Bethany Richards, Gregory and wife Virginia Richards, Richard and wife Kimberly Huard, Jennifer and husband Walter Fagerlund, Jonathan and wife Jennifer Huard, Spencer and wife Nicole Huard; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Her ashes will be interred at the family plot in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

A celebration of Rita's life will be held by her family at a later date. Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.