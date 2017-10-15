Maria Pongratz Festa (1944-2017)

FARMINGTON - Maria Pongratz Festa, 73, passed away on October 9, 2017 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born in Szamosujvar, Hungary on July 4, 1944, the daughter of Simon and Anna (Lengyel) Pongratz. She attended Fontbonne Academy, Bay State Junior College, and then Labore Junior College, graduating with the class of 1974. Maria served in the U.S. Army as a clinical specialist nurse.

On April 23, 1980, Maria married Frank E. Festa in Waltham, Mass. Over the years, she worked as a registered nurse at multiple facilities in Massachusetts, and as a sales representative for ATS Mobile Electronics. Maria and family were knighted for their participation as freedom fighters during the 1956 Hungarian revolution. She volunteered at the Care and Share Food Closet in Farmington and was a member of the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center where she especially enjoyed the pool. Maria loved spending time with her grandchildren and family, cooking, playing cards with friends, traveling, and her family heritage.

Maria is survived by; her husband of 37 years, Frank E. Festa of Farmington; her daughters, Ildi M. Rice and husband Mike of Plymouth, MA, Amy M. Schiess and husband Stephen of Marshfield, MA; her sons, Frank E. Festa and wife Jessica of Winchester, VA, Anthony M. Festa of Cohassett, MA; her step children, Kim, Dina, and John Festa; her grandchildren, Victoria Rice, Michael Rice, Cameron Schiess, Jamielee Festa and Julianna Festa; her step grandchildren, Niki, Taylor, and Tara; her brothers, Balint Pongratz of Hanover, MA and Andrew Pongranz of Tuscon, AZ. She was predeceased by her siblings, Simon Pongratz, Anna Kozma, Odon Pongratz, Ernie Pontgratz, Christopher Pongratz, and Gregery Pongratz.

Donations in Maria’s memory may be made to the Care and Share Food Closet, PO Box 38, West Farmington, ME 04992.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 392 Hanover St., Hanover, MA, with Father Christopher Hickey as celebrant. Interment will be on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 10:30 am, at the Massachusetts National Veterans Cemetery, in Bourne, MA.