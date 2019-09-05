Marian ‘Mimi’ Dodge Hardy (1928-2019)

PHILLIPS - Surrounded by her family, Marian 'Mimi' Dodge Hardy, a longtime resident of Phillips, died on Aug. 22, 2019, at the age of 91.

She was born in Kingfield on Jan. 15, 1928, the daughter of Philip and DeEtte (White) Dodge.

After graduating as salutatorian of the Phillips High School class of 1947, she trained at Pelletiers' School of Cosmetology in Lewiston. Later on, she attended Monterey Community College in Monterey, California, and studied library science at the University of Maine, Farmington.

On June 24, 1950, Mimi married Navy Ensign Corydon Hardy, and they began an adventurous life of travel for the next 18 years. Mimi loved her years as a Navy wife and was always active and involved wherever she found herself. For many years she was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, member of the Navy Officers’ Wives Club, and faithful parishioner of the Methodist Church.

Upon her husband’s retirement to Phillips, Mimi continued to be committed and hard-working for organizations in town. She was part of community betterment efforts to replant trees lost to Dutch elm disease and to rebuild the town after the catastrophic 1971 fire. Mimi served as president of the American Legion Auxiliary and the associated Eight and Forty, as well as the Phillips Garden Club, Shared Ministry Women, and United Methodist Women. She was secretary for both the North Franklin Snowmobile Club and the Learning and Sharing Extension group of Strong. She taught Sunday school and was a Sunday school superintendent for the Phillips United Methodist Church. Until her mid-80’s she served on the Shadagee Housing board of directors. One of her greatest joys was membership in the Phillips Garden Club. Over the years, her arrangements won numerous blue ribbons in the annual juried flower shows held during Old Home Week.

Perhaps her most important contribution to the town was modernizing the Phillips Public Library. During a decade-long tenure as librarian, Mimi updated the filing system and expanded services, including the creation of special children’s programs that included story hours and themed picnics.

Mimi was predeceased by her husband, LCDR Corydon Hardy, and her three brothers Galen, Colin and Robert. She is survived by her children Dennifer Hardy of Wilton, Christian Hardy (Julie) of Phillips, and Arolyn Childs (Larry) of Fairfield, grandchildren Emily, Ansel, and Benjamin (Alexandra), and one great-grandson, Oliver. The family would like all those who knew Mimi to honor her by volunteering in activities or donating to organizations that benefit others.

In keeping with Mimi’s wishes, no funeral services are planned; there will be a private family gathering at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 68 Main Street, Phillips, ME 04966.