Marie B. (Albert) Cosgrove (1918-2018)

WATERVILLE - Our beloved mother, Marie B. (Albert) Cosgrove, 99 and a half, passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 19, 2018 at Oak Grove Living Center in Waterville surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 25, 1918 in St. Agatha, the daughter of Charles and Edith (Chasse) Albert.

She attended local schools. She married the love of her life, James “Jimmy” F. Cosgrove, on Oct. 8, 1938. Jimmy and Marie raised five children together. Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and made raising her family a priority.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Oak Grove Living Center and Maine General Hospice, especially Karen, Donna, Hope, Dianne, Chelsea, Deb, and Tammy. These wonderful people have become like family.

Marie is survived by her devoted children; son, Dan Cosgrove; daughters, Jeannine Lachance and husband Paul, and Deb Cosgrove; grandchildren, Randy Ouellette and wife Helen, Robbie Ouellette, Robin Pellerin and husband Jeff, Bruce Cosgrove, Scott Doyon, Chris Doyon and wife Sue, Wendi Holden ad husband Tim, Danielle Doyon, Jimmy Cosgrove, and Brian Cosgrove-Godin; daughter-in-law, Celia Cosgrove; 2 sons-in-law, Bob Godin and Roland Ouellette; great grandchildren, Robbie Jr., Christopher, Jordan, Morgan, Sydney, Cody, Hayley, Bryce and Stella; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, Jimmy; children, Jolene Ouellette and Bobby Cosgrove; 2 brothers, Roscoe and Lee Albert; sisters, Anne LaMarre, Cora Poulin, Connie Faroni, Bertha Corrigan, Albertine Gilbert, Alma Albert and Bunny “Yvette” Butler.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Marie’s memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04901.