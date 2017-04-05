Marie Berthe ‘Beth’ Rogers (1930-2017)

MADISON - Marie Berthe "Beth" Rogers, 86, passed away April 2, 2017 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1930 in Jackman, the daughter of Joseph and Leonide (Gagne) Veilleux.

She was educated in the schools of Waterville, graduating from Waterville High School in 1949. On August 22, 1953 she married Robert W. Rogers at Sacred Heart Parish in Waterville. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker and a member of St Sebastian Parish in Madison.

Beth is survived by her son, Lee Rogers and wife Suzanne of Palatine, Illinois; grandchildren, Peter Rogers, Robert Rogers, and Alexa Rogers all of Palatine, Illnois, Zachary Rogers of Singapore, SG; siblings, Frances and Charles.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Rogers in 1999; her parents; siblings, Jeanne, Blanche, Patrick, Wilbrod, Laurent, Edmond, Carmel, Ange, Gabriel, Dorothy, and Gerard.

A graveside service will be held Monday, May 22, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Beth’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.