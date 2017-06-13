Marie G (Tozier) Leighton (1940-2017)

CARATUNK - Marie G (Tozier) Leighton born Nov. 5, 1940 in Skowhegan ME and long- time resident of Pleasant Pond in Caratunk, passed away with her loving family by her side on June 9, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Philip Leighton; daughters, Stacy and Colli; granddaughters, Sheana and Courtney; great grandchildren, Triston, Jayden, and Kaelynn; and great great grandson, Jackson.

She was predeceased by her father, Phillip Tozier and beloved grandmother, Edith Tozier. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.