JAY - Marie Pomerleau Arnold, 72, passed away at her home in Jay on Aug. 5, 2017, surrounded by her family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.