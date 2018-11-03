Marie Yolanda Mills (1938-2018)

SHREVEPORT, LA - Marie Yolanda Mills 80, formerly Jay and Livermore Falls, Maine, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 in Shreveport, LA.

She was born on September 6, 1938 in Coburn Gore, Maine the daughter of Emery and Anne Marie (Poulin) Veilleux. Yolanda was a devout Catholic attending St. Rose in Jay, Maine and then St. Joseph’s Church in Shreveport. She enjoyed her Rosary and being a lector for liturgy. She worked at International Paper in Jay, Maine for 25 years, before retiring in 2002. She lived in the Jay and Livermore Falls Maine until moving to Shreveport, Louisiana in December 2008. Her favorite pastimes included being in her backyard and doing yardwork. She also enjoyed going to the casinos where she was usually pretty lucky.

She is survived by her mother, Anne Marie Poulin Veilleux, her children are Darren Richard, Scott Richard, Michael Richard and wife Kate, David Richard and wife Barbara, and Jason Mills and wife Kristie, her grandchildren are Corey Richard, Danielle Richard, Brandon Richard, Justin Richard, Megan Jackson, Caitlin Richard, Cassidy Mills and Joshua Mills, great-grandchildren are Lea Smith, Ava Smith, and Emily Richard and her siblings are Theresa Howatt and Raymond Veilleux. She was preceded in death by her son Scott Richard and father Emery Veilleux. Marie Yolande Mills, 80, of Shreveport, LA. Formerly of Jay and Livermore Falls, Maine.

A memorial Service to be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Shreveport on Saturday, November 3, 2018 @ 10:00 AM. A graveside service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, November 10, 2018, Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com