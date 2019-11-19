Marielle N. Labbe (1935-2019)

WILTON - Marielle N. (Momo) Labbe, 84, a long-time resident of Wilton, died at home under the care of her loving family and hospice.

She was born July 31, 1935, in Livermore Falls, a daughter of Clement and Claire (Benoit) Paquette.

On May 28, 1955 she married Leo J. Labbe at Sacred Heart in Auburn.

She is survived by three daughters, Nancy, Elaine and Patricia; two stepsons, Scott and Joseph; one sister, Denise; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Leo in 1994; 1 brother; two sisters; one grandson; and one great-great grandson.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay. Following Mass, a comfort reception will be held with the location to be announced at the Mass. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Livermore Falls in the Spring of 2020. The family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice Care and her many dear friends for the loving care and personal attention they provided to her during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice Care, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

