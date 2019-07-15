Marilyn Charles Giroux (1928-2019)

SMITHFIELD - Marilyn Charles Giroux, 91, of Smithfield passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born in Smithfield on April 29, 1928, the daughter of Urban Eugene Charles and Lillian (Bell Hapworth) Charles.

She graduated from Oakland High School in 1946. She worked in the office at Norwock Shoe Co. for 2 years before going to Boston to train to be an X-ray technician at Pratt Diagnostic Medical Center. She worked there for few years before coming back to Skowhegan and working at Redington-Fairview Hospital.

She married Clyde Giroux in September, 1950 with whom she met at Norwock Shoe. Later in life they owned the Smithfield Corner Store where they worked until their retirement. Along with the store they operated Charles Housekeeping Camps on North Pond which were built by her parents. Due to a fire that destroyed the family home around Christmas of 1927, it was in Camp #3 where she was born.

Marilyn was a member and strong supporter of the Smithfield Baptist Church and the Fairview Grange #342 which she had been a member for 77 years.

She belonged to the Smithfield Historical Society, the Smithfield Christmas Club, the Waterville Art Society and the “46ers”. She looked forward to and it was a highlight every Thursday to play cards with her friends. She also enjoyed her monthly get-togethers with her “tea-time” friends.

Marilyn had a great passion for painting and gave lessons for several years. With her artistic eye she would often comment to her family on the beauty she would see in the ordinary objects around her.

She is survived by her son Jeffrey and his wife Cynthia of Smithfield. Her granddaughter Stephanie Giroux Bouchard and her husband Ryan of Waterville, Her grandson Anthony Giroux and his wife Meghan of Winslow, her great grandchildren Jamison, Elliot and Simon, and two step-grandchildren Ethan and Colin. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Inland Hospital ICU for their care and support of Marilyn through this difficult time.

There will be a celebration of life held at the Smithfield Baptist Church on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 am, followed by a gathering at the Smithfield Grange Hall.

Donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the Smithfield Baptist Church C/O Pat Elwell, Treas. 136 Quaker Lane, Smithfield, ME 04978 or Fairview Grange #342 C/O Sharon Wood, Sec. 709 Village Road, Smithfield, ME 04978.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.