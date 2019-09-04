Marilyn DeSoto (1935-2019)

FARMINGTON - Marilyn DeSoto, 83, formerly of Livermore Falls, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Orchard Park Congregate apartments in Farmington, with her family by her side.

Marilyn was born on Dec. 4, 1935 in South Livermore, the daughter of Fred and Bertha (Webster) Wills.

She attended South School and Riverside School in Livermore and graduated from Leavitt Institute in 1954. On May 15, 1955 she married Philip DeSoto.

Marilyn was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church and a member of the Resurrection Choir for many years. Marilyn was a member of the Livermore Falls / Jay Senior Citizens and was President from 1996-97 and Treasurer from 1998-2004. She was a life-time member of the American Ex-POWS and DAV Auxiliary. Marilyn spent many years volunteering at Togus in Augusta and with the Friend’s Together Club. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, crafts, and cooking. She loved taking care of her family.

Marilyn is survived by a sister, Cecile Hathaway of Wilton and a brother, Paul Wills of Seminole, Florida; two daughters Lori Soucie and husband Mark of Wilton and Elizabeth Newcomb and husband Jeff of Livermore; son Phil DeSoto and wife Raye Anne of Gardiner; seven grandchildren, Lee and Miles Hutchinson, Marianna and Brianna DeSoto, Megan, Breton and Ryleigh Duval, and two great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Phil, son Mario, sister, Jerry Stewart and brother, Walter Wills.

The family wishes to express gratitude to all of the staff at Orchard Park for their loving care of our mother.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Friday, Sept 6 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, Visiting hours will be held 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: DAV National Service Office, VA Medical & Regional Center, PO Box 1351, Togus ME 04330-3151.