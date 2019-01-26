Marilyn Holman Lohnes (1929-2019)

WATERVILLE - Marilyn Holman Lohnes peacefully left this world on January 22, 2019, at the age of 90 years young. Her wishes were followed and she passed at home surrounded by loving family. She was born in Wilton, Maine, the fifth child of Arthur and Lelia Holman. Her older siblings were Birchard, Cecil, Evelyn, and Blynn. The family resided in North Jay until WWII when the boys all went in the service and the family moved to Old Orchard and Ocean Park. Moms love of the ocean began during this time in her high school years. Her dad passed away during these years and the family moved back to North Jay. After High School graduation she went to work in Wilton Woolen Mill, then local shoe shops until moving to Waterville in the mid 50s. She was a hard worker and went to work for New England Telephone Company as an operator and then Service Representative in the business office until retirement.

Marilyn married Edward Lord and they had only one child, Louise who became her best friend and confidant. Years later, Marilyn married Irving Lohnes in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and she was a proud stepmother to Kimberly, Karen and Kelly. Mom and Irv went to Ireland for Kelly and Pascal's wedding, did some sightseeing and kissed the Blarney Stone. They lived in Murrells Inlet, S.C. until Irv passed in 2005. She enjoyed riding bikes on the beaches, picking up shells, sharks teeth and sea glass. During this time, she also began making homemade wine and painting with oils that have become treasured family heirlooms.. She was always happy to share these activities with all the families that would visit from the North. Marilyn moved back to Maine in 2008 and lived in her apartment at Louise and Dave's house. These were some of the happiest years of her life enjoying grandchildren, great grandchildren and so many of their activities. She received great pleasure from baking pies, making cookies and always keeping the candy jar full of M&M's for anyone coming to her house. One of Mom's most memorable days was her 90th birthday last summer with many of her cousins and extended family members.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Lelia Holman, infant brother Paul, brothers Birchard, Cecil and Blynn Holman, husband Irving Lohnes and her very special son-in-law, David Proulx.

She is survived by daughter Louise Proulx, stepdaughters Kimberly (Dan) Anderson, Karen Lohnes, Kelly (Pascal) Madden, sister Evelyn Sidell, grandchildren Laura (Wayne) Doughty, Lesley (John) Snyer, Damian (Aimee) Proulx, Danielle (Jeremy) Lavway, Brittany (Zack Kidney) Anderson with a baby boy expected in February, Jonah Anderson, great grandchildren Cody, Sara, Katie and David Doughty, John and Michael Snyer, Lauren, Bailey and Mallory Proulx, step great grandchildren Bryce, Alex, Juliette and Wesley Lavway. Also surviving are many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hour will be on Saturday, January 26, at Wiles Remembrance Center in Farmington at 10:00 AM followed with a Celebration of Life at 11:00. Remembrance gifts may be given to North Pond Association, PO Box 44, Smithfield, ME 04978. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.