Marilyn J. Spaulding (1938-2017)

FAIRFIELD - Marilyn J. (Quimby) Spaulding, 78, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1938 in Madison, the daughter of Alston B. And Dorothy I. (Lindsey) Quimby.

On April 12, 1969, she married Loyal L. Spaulding at Pleasant Street Methodist Church. She was employed for 20 years as a cook for the nuns at Mount Merici Convent, and later, owned and operated Marilyn's Restaurant for 10 years. She was a member of the Pleasant Street Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Loyal L. Spaulding of Fairfield; two sons: Terry Lee Spaulding and wife Susan of Las Vegas, Nevada, and David Glenn Spaulding and wife Kelly of Waterville; two daughters: Lisa Dawn Dugal and husband Will of Winslow, and Kelly Jean Spaulding of Fairfield; siblings: Roberta F Dickenson of Fairfield Center, Alston B. Quimby of Madison, Mildred L. Blackwell of Ohio, Philip Brooks of Fairfeild, Wanda L. Ethridge of Solon; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Extended family members Nancy and John Wood of South Carolina and Doanld and Vinita Martin of Alexandria, Virginia.

She was predeceased by her son, Scott P. Spaulding; mother, Dorothy (Quimby) Brooks; father, Alston B. Quimby Sr.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Centerpoint Church, West River Road, Waterville with Pastor Craig Riportella officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Marilyn's memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.