Marilyn Judkins Fountain (1958-2017)

WILTON – On May 11, 2017, Marilyn Judkins Fountain, 58, passed forward after her most courageous battle with cancer. Marilyn was born on Sept. 5, 1958, in Waco, TX, the second of three sisters born to John and Myrtle (Mason) Judkins of South Paris, Maine.

Marilyn’s career included utilizing her professional bookkeeping talents with several mid-state area companies over the years. Her special joy was her love and dedication to family. In addition to her husband, Ron, of Abbot, Maine, Marilyn was an especially proud mom to daughters: Rebecca and her husband James Lancaster of Wilton; Sarah and her fiancée Andrew Peters of Oxford, PA; and son, Charles Dam and his fiancée Bernadette Lammi of Danvers, Mass. Equally special, her four precious granddaughters: Taylor and Addison Lancaster and Dylan and Peyton Peters.

Marilyn will be fondly remembered by many for a variety of reasons; among them, her talent and passion for baking so many goodies, her green thumb in the garden, as well as her “professional eye” for that unique photograph.

Marilyn and Ron were active members of the Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church, where she served as the Clerk for several years as well as Church Deacon.

She is loved deeply by her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We trust she is now in a better place with the Lord.

Her family invites you to share memories, condolences and tributes on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Where her video tribute may be viewed later next week.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington on Thursday May 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held later in the evening at 6 p.m.

Remembrance gifts may be given to the American Cancer Society 1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300 Topsham, ME. 04086.