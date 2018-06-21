Marilyn L. Jordan (1940-2018)

Marilyn L. Jordan, 77, passed away on June 14, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, surrounded in love by her children.

She was born on July 6, 1940 in Lewiston, the daughter of John K. Lawton and Hattie (White) Currier.

Marilyn was the loving mother of six children, always willing to offer help or advice if she could. Even when she had nothing more to give, she always gave her children as much love as possible.

After her first marriage ended she met the man of her dreams. On Feb. 14, 1982, she married Wayne Jordan in Turner. While they lived in several places in Maine, they settled in Lee, living happily together until Wayne’s passing in 2010. Her careers spanned working at Hillcrest Poultry Processing in Lewiston, to being a stitcher at LL Bean. She was most known for her work stitching shoes in Lewiston and Auburn, especially at Supreme Slipper. She used to bring piecework home and hand-sew in front of the TV. She even encouraged her children to help by setting up the work or helping keep the waxed thread and needles organized. She was also a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the congregations of both Oxford, and later, Lincoln. Marilyn enjoyed working on projects that involved sewing. Whether it was making clothes for her children, re-upholstering furniture or stitching new canvas for a camper, Marilyn was always finding ways to keep her sewing machine working!

Marilyn was also an avid reader, if she was not sewing, she was reading. During the last few months she was often found reading in her room or in the common areas of Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Greaton and husband Alan Ring of Vassalboro, Tim Greaton and wife Joan of Saco, Tina Bailey of Lee, TJ Greaton and wife Becki McGhee of Wilton, Ted Greaton and partner Angie Spaulding of Lee, and Tiffany May and fiancé Lenny Weiss of Mechanic Falls; her step-son, John Jordan and wife Lorraine of Auburn; her brother, John Lawton III and wife of New Jersey, her sister, Mildred Berube and husband Raymond of Sabattus; 15 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Jordan; her parents, John K. Lawton and Hattie Currier; her brother, Harold Alton Lawton; and her sisters, Grazia Bangs and Gertrude Plaideau.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 1 p.m., at the Turner Village Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.