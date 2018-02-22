Marilyn Lucille Leavitt Russell (1930-2018)

FAYETTE - Marilyn Lucille Leavitt Russell, 87, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Feb. 10, 2018 at home in Fayette, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born on June 14, 1930 (Flag Day) at the new hospital in Farmington, the daughter of Howell and Mary (Ryan) Leavitt. She liked to say “she was one of the first group of babies born there."

She resided in New Vineyard for 16 years but moved to New York with her Aunt Marie P. Leavitt after the death of her parents. Marie was so loved by her, and became a family favorite, as she took so much interest in the well-being of not only Marilyn but all her children. Marilyn graduated from Germantown High School in New York. For a time, Marilyn worked in a jewelry store in her late teens.

In May of 1949, she married Edward E. Russell in Brooklyn, New York and became a wife and homemaker. In July of 1954, they moved from Brooklyn to Central Islip on Long Island where they raised their six children. She often was called on to treat neighborhood kids for their bumps, bites and bruises, swinging into action when other Moms were a bit squeamish. Upon their retirement in 1983, they moved to Fayette, Maine. Marilyn made a profession of faith in 1994, accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was then baptized and attended the Living Faith Baptist Church in New Vineyard. She loved spending time with family, gardening, painting and taking long walks with her dog.

Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by; her children, Howell Russell of Farmington, June Brock and husband Edward of Fayette, John Russell of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Michael Russell of Fayette; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by; an infant son, Michael (18 months); her husband Edward in 1993; as well as her son Gary in 2009; and her only sibling, Rosemarie Brundage of Canandaigua, New York.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital for the great care that she received recently while there. Also, her sisters in Christ, Katie Field, Rita Reckards, Elaine Haley, and many more from her church in New Vineyard.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Marilyn’s memory may be made to Living Faith Baptist Church, c/o Pastor Duane Schanz, 26 Misty Lane, New Vineyard, ME 04956.

A Celebration of Life will be held under the direction of Pastor Duane Schanz and a spring burial in May alongside of her husband Edward. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.