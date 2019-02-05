Marilyn P. Labelle (1935-2019)

FARMINGTON - Marilyn P. Labelle, 83, of Kingfield, died early Sunday morning at Sandy River Center.

She was born May 26, 1935, a daughter of Leo A. and Sadie W. (Morrell) Raymond, Sr. She worked in local factories and was self-employed for many years. She enjoyed knitting and puzzles.

She is survived by a sons, Michael and Dale Lane; 5 grandchildren. She was predeceased by two daughters, Betty Jean and Gail Crockett.

Interment will be in the spring at the Mt. Abram Cemetery in Salem. The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice, especially Leslie Thorndike and the staff at Sandy River Center for the loving care of Marilyn. Those who desire can consider memorial donations in her memory to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.