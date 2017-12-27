Marilyn R. Lee (1928-2017)

FARMINGTON - Marilyn R. Lee, 89, of Rangeley, died late in the evening of Christmas Eve at Edgewood Rehabilitation Center in Farmington with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Bristol on Aug. 15, 1928, the daughter of Atwood and Margaret (Foster) Richards and married Benjamin A. Lee on June 3, 1950.

She grew up and graduated from High School in Arlington, Mass. and then moved back to Edgcomb with her family. Her passion was cooking, which she freely shared with neighbors, family, and friends. She was a pastry cook for seven years at Pleasant Island Camps, five years at Grant’s Camps, and two years at Saddleback Mountain. She was a former member of the Rainbow Girls Assembly #36 of Arlington, MA and the Pemaquid Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star of Bristol. Lee was a Charter Member of the Rangeley Congregational Church, UCC.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Henderson and her husband, Morris and Margaret Rachel Lowell and her husband, Michael, all of Rangeley; granddaughters, Shelly (Henderson) Lowell and her husband, Steven of Rangeley, April (Henderson) Glover and her husband, Michael of Easton, Mass., Kiesha (Lee) McGowen and her husband, Matthew of Windham, Catherine Lowell of Strong, and Lisa Lowell of Stratton; six great-grandchildren; Hunter, Matthew, Alexander, Christopher, Abigail, and Isabelle. The family would like to give a huge “Thank You” to the staff of Edgewood Rehabilitation Center for not only caring for their mother but also for loving her.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Evergreen Cemetery, Rangeley, followed by a reception at The Barn at the Rangeley Congregational Church, 2 High Street, Rangeley. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Marilyn’s memory to the Rangeley Congregational Church, PO Box 218, Rangeley, ME 04970. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.