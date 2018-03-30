Marilyn S. Powers (1927-2018)

NEW SHARON - Marilyn Smith Powers, 91, passed away on March 27 at her home in New Sharon. She was born on January 7, 1927, on the family farm in Farmington, in the village of North Chesterville, the daughter of Bert L. and Sarah Louise (Jackson) Smith. She attended North Chesterville Grammar School and Farmington High School. On November 14, 1942, she married Elliott Powers. Upon his enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corp, she lived with her parents, until spending a year with her husband and their young son on the Marine Corp Base in Newport, Arkansas.

After her husband’s discharge from the Marine Corp, they purchased a farm in Industry in May of 1947. Marilyn and Elliott started an electrical shop of rewinding electric motors and worked together for 30 years. In 1961, they moved to Farmington and continued with the business and purchased Silver Maple Trailer Park, which they both operated for 29 years. She worked for Dr. Robert Lovejoy as a dental assistant and receptionist. Upon Dr. Lovejoy’s retirement, she accepted a job with Dr. Maurice Knapp as a receptionist, until her retirement.

Marilyn was an avid snowmobiler, helping on the trails where she was happy to help with the grooming. She loved going to their camp in Eustis with family and friends, especially the grandkids. She was an instigator in organizing one of the first snowmobile clubs, Northern Lites, in the area, along with her family. She was a member of the Maine Draft Horse and Ox Association, serving as the secretary for 12 years.

Marilyn is survived by; her husband of 75 years, Elliott Powers of New Sharon; her son, Rodney Powers and wife Margie of New Sharon; her daughter, Judy Fairbanks and husband Dale of Industry; four grandchildren, Carol Meirzwik and husband Dale of Colorado, Mark Fairbanks and wife Christa of Cumberland, R. Scott Powers of Industry, Michael Fairbanks and wife Kim of New Sharon; three great grandchildren, Matthew Ryan, Olivia Powers and Justin Fairbanks; three great, great grandchildren, Allana Ryan, Fallyn and Hunter Ryan; a special sister in-law, Harriet Powers of Coplin; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters, four brothers and a brother in-law.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in Marilyn’s memory to the Oncology Dept at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 10 am, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME, with Pastor Brian Rebert officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.