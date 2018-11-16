Marin Anna Mason Whittier (1917-2018)

FARMINGTON - Marin Anna Mason Whittier was born 101 years ago on Nov. 4, 1917, in Pittsfield, Mass., to Fred R. and Marguerite Allen Mason of Farmington Falls. She passed on at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington, on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2018, after spending more than three years appreciating, with many smiles and “Thank Ewes," the support from all her “Pinewood Family.”

She grew up and attended school in Farmington Falls and graduated in 1936 from Farmington High School, Farmington. A member of the FHS Alumni Association, formed in 1959. Rev. Albert Henderson united Marin and Kenneth M. Whittier of New Sharon in marriage on Jan. 22, 1939. They spent 60 years working together at Whittier’s Cash Market, Lobster Pound, and Fish Cart prior to Kenneth’s passing on Feb. 26, 1999. Also, through the years, as a bookkeeper at other businesses including Gordon’s Mill, Farmers’ Union, and New England Furniture.

Many enjoyable times included berry picking, gardening, knitting, crocheting, four-leaf clover finding, family reunions, deer hunting, and cribbage tournaments.

Marin is survived by her sister Methel Pazdersky of Farmington, Conn., several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Rodolphus & Carolyn Tolman Mason of Farmington Falls.

Honoring Marin’s (Minnie’s) request, there will be no visiting hours/funeral. Her burial will be with Kenneth at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta, ME. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

