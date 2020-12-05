Marion A. (Gower) Dickey (1931-2020)

CANAAN - Marion A. (Gower) Dickey, 88, passed away November 27, 2020 at her home in Canaan. She was born December 27, 1931 in Canaan, the daughter of Lloyd V. and Vivian E. (Corson) Gower.

She attended schools in Canaan. She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed gardening, going to lawn sales, knitting and doing puzzles.

Marion is survived by 3 sons, David A. Dickey and wife Sandra of Canaan, Brian Dickey and wife Jeannie of Canaan, Steven Dickey and wife Susan of Zephryhills, FL; granddaughter, Tonya of Canaan; grandson, Kyle and wife Karla of Baltimore, MD; several step grandchildren; several step great grandchildren.

A special thanks to Charlie Mitchell for the loving care he gave his step grandmother.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Marion’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; email: donors@stjude.org.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.