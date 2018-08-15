Marion Gile Smith (1918-2018)

FARMINGTON – Marion Gile Smith ascended into heaven on Aug. 10, 2018 at Sandy River Nursing Care Center in Farmington.

She was born Dec. 29, 1918 in East Dixfield, the third eldest daughter of Carroll and Florence (Giffin) Gile. Marion was a lifelong resident of Farmington and a longtime resident of the Ethel Walton Senior Housing and Pinewood Estates assisted living center.

She was a 25-year employee of Howards Rexall Store in Farmington. She was extremely involved n the Farmington Community all of her life, holding various offices in the O.E.S. (Order of the Easter Sar) and also as a 50-year choir member, bible study group leader and Sunday School Teacher at the Fairbanks Union Church.

She was Vice President of the Nordica Memorial Association for 30 years and caretaker and hostess of the Nordica Homestead. She was a 25-year volunteer at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Marion loved people and children and had lifelong friends from all over the world. She was a tireless helper to those in need.

She was predeceased by her husband, Philip c. Smith of Farmington and five sisters: Muriel Rollins, Edrie Sutcliffee, Mildred Sawyer, Nathalie Luce and Ruth Pidacks.

She is survived by two children: Priscilla Brice of Springfield, MA and Douglas Smith of NYC; four grandchildren: Kelly Parker, Jay Parker, Sherry Parker and April O’Neil; four great-grandchildren: Ben and Stacey Reeves, Karis Padham, Patrick Kelly, and two great-great grandchildren: Gavin Reckards and Kaya Rosen; and a brother, William Gile of Rangeley.

A Celebration of Marion’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. from the Fairbanks Union Church with Rev. Dr. Douglas Walrath officiating. Following services, a comfort reception will be held in the church vestry. All are welcome.

At Marion’s request, remembrance gifts may be made to the Fairbanks Union church PO Box 206, 583 Fairbanks Road Farmington, Me. 04938 or to the Franklin Community Health Network 111 Franklin Health Commons Farmington, Me. 04938. Following the reception a committal will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington.

Cremation and memorial service arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington, Maine.