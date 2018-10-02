Marion L. Hunt (1935-2018)

FARMINGTON - Marion L. Hunt, 83, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2018 at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington, surrounded by family.

She was born on April 25, 1935, in Dudley, Mass., the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Dodge) Johnson.

She graduated from Bridgewater State Teachers College. In 1956, she married the love of her life, David R. Hunt. Together they raised four children and a loyal dog. The family moved to Maine in the 1970’s and ran a country store.

She was a second mother to many of the local children, getting on and off the bus at the store. She taught for many years in several elementary schools, as well as Sunday school. She was a dedicated Girl Scout leader.

In 1990, she and David moved to Florida where they eventually retired. They loved to travel and made multiple excursions across the pond where Marion especially loved the Christmas markets on the Rhine and Danube rivers. After David’s passing, Marion continued to travel to Germany, the Netherlands, Scotland, Hawaii and Alaska. Every year, she returned to Maine to enjoy family at camp.

Marion was the keeper of the family recipes for baked beans, lasagna, and potato salad, which no matter how hard her children tried, it did not taste like mom made it. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting and crafting, and shared these interests with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also had a great fondness for dining out and other outings with her friends.

Marion is survived by her children, Nancy and Darrell Long of Winslow, Alan Hunt and Paula Brazeal of Odessa, Texas, Beverly and Dean Knapp of Freeman, and Martha Augustine of Brandon, Florida; her brother, Henry and Janet Johnson of Pasco, Washington; her sister, Sharon Eichenberg of New Jersey; granddaughters, Shara Chesley, Zoe Long (James Straughn), Andrea (Eric) Darracq, Alana and Jazmin Knapp; great grandchildren, Damara, Olivia, Nicholas and Satilla; and lifelong best friend, Bernie Wells.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the excellent care, kindness and compassion provided the staff of Pinewood Terrace and Beacon Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marion’s memory to your local animal shelter or literacy volunteer group.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.