Marion M. (Marston) Morgan (1937-2018)

WATERVILLE - Marion M. (Marston) Morgan, 80, silently passed away Sept. 20, 2018 in Hallowell.

She was born Nov. 22, 1937 in Fairfield, the daughter of Willard E. And Thelma E. (Ware) Marston.

She is survived by her 4 children; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren; her circle of friend of whom she cherished. She was predeceased by her beloved brother, “Hank”, and her best friend and sister “Millie”.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Flowers and cards may be sent to her youngest son, Randy Morgan, 45 New England Road, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.