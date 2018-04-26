Marjorie Ellen (Rivers) MacPherson (1941-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Marjorie Ellen (Rivers) MacPherson, 77, passed away April 20, 2018 at her home in Skowhegan surrounded by her family. She was born September 11, 1941 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the daughter of Edwin J. and Ellen W. (Parsons) Rivers.

She was educated in the schools of Connecticut and graduated from Bassick High School, then attended various colleges in Canada including Investment Funds Institute of Canada and received insurance, then mutual funds certifications. She was employed for many years as a financial marketing assistant agent in Canada and property manager and office manager in the Skowhegan area. Marjorie was a member of the Wesleyan Church in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, and the Church of Faith in Skowhegan. She enjoyed crafts of all sorts and loved to paint and write novels.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Scott K. MacPherson and wife Stephanie of Kings Mt., North Carolina; daughter, Anne L. Ayotte and husband Michael of Warner, New Hampshire; grandson, Connor G. MacPherson of Kings Mt, North Carolina; 3 granddaughters, Selah MacPherson of Kings Mt., North Carolina, Rachel and Rebecca Ayotte of Warner, New Hampshire; 2 sisters, Vivian Lawson and husband Gregory of Palmyra, Bernice Corliss and husband Clarence “Sonny” of Lexington, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Ann Robertson; numerous nieces, nephews and grand nephews; dearest cousins, Joe, Betsy, Isobell and husbands and wives; stepsister, Adele Geisil of Milford, Connecticut; step brother, Richard Strong of Bethany, Connecticut; numerous friends in Canada and the United States.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Church of Faith, Canaan Road, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Marjorie’s memory to the Church of Faith, 789 Canaan Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976 or MaineGeneral Community care and Hospice, 10 Waterville St #308, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.