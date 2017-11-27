Marjorie Esther Bragg (1924-2017)

FARMINGTON - Marjorie Esther Bragg, 92, of Farmington passed away Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 at The Pierce House in Farmington where she was a resident.

She was born Dec. 20, 1924 in Waldoboro, ME the daughter of Elroy and Esther Gross. She was educated in the schools of New York and Vermont graduating from Foxcroft Academy in 1942. Marjorie married William Bragg on Dec. 31, 1943 in Bangor. She worked for 34 years at the University of Maine at Farmington retiring in 1987.

Marjorie is survived by two daughters Sharron Bennett of Grayson, Louisiana and Charlotte Littlefield and husband Clifton of Boothbay; two grandchildren Melaney Murphy and Husband, Eric Webster and Wife; Step Daughter Shelene Littlefield; two great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren; Two Step Grandchildren; neice Nancy Battick and Husband; nephew Kenneth Bertchell and Wife. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years William; grandsons Jace and William; and her brother Elroy Gross Jr.

A graveside service will take place at Rural Grove Cemetery in Dover Foxcroft on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. Those wishing may make donations in Marjorie's memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o John Mellor, Hunts Meadow Road, Whitefield, Maine 04353. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com