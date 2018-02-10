Marjorie “Marge” A. (Oliver) Hachey (1934-2018)

FAIRFIELD - Marjorie “Marge” A. (Oliver) Hachey, 83, passed away Feb. 3, 2018 at her home in Fairfield, after a long courageous battle; she was a fighter right up until the end. She was born Sept. 23, 1934 in Waterville, the daughter of the late Freeman and Mona (Foster) Oliver.

She attended Waterville High School, graduating in 1952, she then attended Boston Dispensary in 1954. Later, she married Harvey Hachey of Winslow, who predeceased her in 1988. Marge worked for 27 years as a phlebotomist at the osteopathic hospital, which later became Inland Hospital.

In 1998, she met her life partner, James “Red” Giroux, and they shared years together going to Florida and car races.

She is survived by her beloved partner, Red of Fairfield; daughter, Donna Beaulieu and husband Steve of Clinton; granddaughter, Binica and partner Todd Carter; 5 great grandchildren, who were the topic of most conversations, Cooper Beaulieu (the apple of her eye), Makayla Robinson, Mason, Colton and Piper Carter; a very special sister-in-law, Cora Dixon and husband Alton; an amazing neighbor and friend who was there whenever needed, Mike Silva. A niece Lisa Workman and her husband Dale, a nephew Scott Oliver and his partner Laura and nephew Kerry Oliver. She is predeceased by her brother Gerry Oliver and his wife Barbara.

The family would like to thank a very special hospice nurse, Donna, who only knew Marge for a short while, but made a big impact on her last day.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the VFW in Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Marge’s memory to Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, Maine 04901

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.