Mark A. Cook (1966 – 2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Mark A. Cook, 52, passed away Sept. 16, 2018 at his home in Skowhegan.

He was born Jan. 28, 1966 in Hartford, Conn., the son of Maynard D. Cook and Marie T. (Chapman) Carmody

He graduated from Dexter High School in 1984. He held many positions in the food industry starting his career at McDonald’s and finishing as the supervisor of Thomas College Commons. He was a member of the NRA, participated in football and wrestling in high school, and enjoyed gardening, cooking, fiddleheading, astronomy, and outdoor activities.

Mark is survived by his father, Maynard Cook and wife Ann of Skowhegan; mother, Marie Carmody and husband Roger of Lakeland, Florida; domestic partner, Stacey Cook of Skowhegan; brother, Martin Cook and domestic partner Lili Angel of Moreno Valley, California; daughter, Trista Cook and domestic partner Jeffrey Scott of Skowhegan; son, Brent Cook and wife Vanessa of Madison; step brother, Steven Lancaster and domestic partner Bridget Lancaster of Norridgewock.

A Celebration of Life will be held Celebration of Life Sunday Sept. 23 at the Smithfield Grange Hall - 826 Village Road ( Route 8) from 1 to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Mark’s memory to Alzheimer's Association Maine, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.