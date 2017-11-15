Mark A. Deckard (1964 – 2017)

ELWOOD, Ind. - Mark A. Deckard, age 52, of Elwood, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mark was born on Nov. 5, 1964 in Elwood to David Deckard and Carolyn Marcrum. On Oct. 5, 2001 he married Crystal D. (Davis) Deckard.

Mark retired as a diesel mechanic from Rite Repair Services of Daleville. He enjoyed NASCAR, cooking, snowmobiling, carnivals, and watching wrestling. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, of 16 years, Crystal (Davis) Deckard of Elwood, father David Deckard, 2 daughters, Sambo (Jason) Madore and Tiffany L Deckard, 2 sons, Christopher J (Sonni) Deckard, and Ceenan R (girlfriend Kayla Hiles) Ellis, 10 Grandchildren, Thomas Deckard-Madore, Shyanne Madore, Brenden Williamson, Adam Deckard, Miah Deckard, Jaydan Madore, Devin Sawyer, Kendrick Williamson, Kaydence Deckard, and Jensen Deckard, 2 sisters, Tina (Brian) Knotts and Terri Winn, his best friends who were like brothers to him, Brandon (Michell) Short, David (Rebecca) Sparks and Mike (Elaine) Whelpley, ex-wife Judith (Rick Dalot) Deckard, special friends Patricia Altherr, Victoria Leonardi and Jewel Beers, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother Carolyn Jean Marcrum, sister, Barbara Burton, and brother, David Deckard, Jr.

Funeral services celebrating Mark's life will be at 1 PM, Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017 at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.